Kate And William 'Enormously Touched' By Response To Cancer Diagnosis

The Prince and Princess of Wales said they are "enormously touched" by the response to Kate's cancer diagnosis. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are “enormously touched” by the support for Kate Middleton following her cancer diagnosis, a Kensington Palace spokesperson has said.

In a video statement released on Friday, Kate announced that she was diagnosed after undergoing abdominal surgery back in January.

On Saturday night, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

Kate has been at the centre of intense speculation in recent weeks, having withdrawn from the public eye amid her health issues.

The Princess explained in her video that she wanted to first reassure her three children – aged 10 and under – that she was “going to be OK” before telling the public any details.

“As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits,” Kate said.

The royal also said she is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, but did not specify what kind of cancer was found.

It’s not known when Kate will return to her public duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have reached out privately to the couple in the wake of the cancer diagnosis, according to reports, potentially putting the deep rift between the couples behind them.