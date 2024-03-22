Sunak Expresses Support For Kate Middleton After Cancer Diagnosis And 'Intense Scrutiny'

“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time.

“The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

“She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today.

“In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

“I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready.”