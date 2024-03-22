Sunak Expresses Support For Kate Middleton After Cancer Diagnosis And 'Intense Scrutiny'

Rishi Sunak has issued a statement expressing his sympathies for the Princess of Wales after her cancer diagnosis, while also criticising the “intense scrutiny” she has been subjected to.
Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery in January and stepped back from her public duties to recover.
In a video statement on Friday, she revealed that the surgery was successful but “tests after the operation found cancer had been present”.
The prime minister issued a statement shortly after Kate’s was released, expressing his support for the Royal Family – and lashing out at the “unfair” treatment she has faced recently.
Sunak’s full statement reads:
“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time.
“The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.
“She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today.
“In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.
“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.
“I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready.”
Labour leader Keir Starmer also wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time.
“Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery.”
He added: “Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we’ve seen in recent weeks.
“Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.
“I am heartened by the Princess of Wales’ optimistic tone and her message of faith an hope.
“Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not ust her whole family, but the whole nation too.”
The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, wrote on social media: “What sad news.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales tonight. Liberal Democrats join the whole country in wishing her a speedy recovery and hope the Royal Family will be given space and privacy at this difficult time.”
Wales’ first minister, Vaughan Gething, wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear the news about HRH The Princess of Wales. On behalf of people across Wales, I would like to send our love and support to the Princess and her family at this very difficult time. All of our thoughts are with you as you continue your treatment.”
Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, shared Kate’s post on social media, writing: “I’m deeply saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales/Duchess of Rothesay. I am praying for her swift recovery. It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected.”
Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, posted on X: “I am very sorry to hear the news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. I send her my best wishes and the strength for her treatment, and a full and speedy recovery. A special word of thought to her young family at this challenging time.”