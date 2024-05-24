Kate Hudson Shares What She Learned From Taking ‘A Full Year Off’ From Dating Men

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kate Hudson once took a year-long break from dating men — and learned a lot about herself.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Glass Onion star, 45, said she took a “full year off” from men at some point in her thirties.

“I was at that place where I was, like, I don’t wanna keep repeating any patterns anymore. I have a great therapist who was, like, ‘I can help you, but you have to do it,’” she told host Alex Cooper.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress said the change in her dating life helped her break her pattern of getting distracted by relationships.

“I had this one breakthrough that was very emotional, that I don’t think I would have been able to access if I had any distractions,” she said. “It allowed me to see things much more clearly. And then, within six months, I didn’t care about my phone. I didn’t care if I was going out with my girlfriend — like, ‘I wonder if so-and-so is going to be there,’ or like, ‘We should call up so-and-so.’”

She added, “There was no desire for me to be doing anything that had anything to do with potential flirtation.”

Hudson admitted that taking a break from texting and flirting with guys was “very uncomfortable” at first, but she later discovered not giving out her number to be “strangely empowering.”

Hudson was married to The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson from 2000-2007 and shares son Ryder with him. She was later engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy from 2011-2014, and they share another son, Bingham.

Hudson, who has also been previously romantically linked to Owen Wilson, Lance Armstrong and Alex Rodriguez, said after a little over three years of being “so happy single,” she met .

The actress credited her dating hiatus with helping her find her now-fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa.

“His values are very sturdy and he’s such a lovely person,” she said of Fujikawa. “I would have never allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years being so happy in my life alone.”

Watch a clip from Hudson’s interview below.