Oliver Hudson Details The 'Trauma' He Has From His Childhood With Mum Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Oliver Hudson is getting candid about some of the trauma he faced in his childhood.

The Rules of Engagement star revealed on the podcast he shares with his sister, Kate Hudson, that he faced a lot of complicated feelings about growing up with his mother, Goldie Hawn.

“My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough,” Oliver said on the Sibling Revelry podcast, published last week.

“She was my primary caregiver, and I was with her all of the time, so I felt unprotected at times.”

“She would be working and away. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She’d be living her life!” he continued, making sure to note that his mum was “an amazing mother”.

Oliver Hudson and Goldie Hawn attend "The Christmas Chronicles" premiere on Nov.12, 2018, in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac via Getty Images

“This is my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there,” he explained. Oliver said that while his mum wasn’t always around — whether that was for work or something else — she was still “far more” present than his father.

Goldie was married to Kate and Oliver’s father, Bill Hudson, from 1976 to 1982. Following their separation, the two actors were raised by Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

Kate Hudson has spoken out on her estrangement from her biological father before, calling it a “41-year-old issue” that both she and her brother face.

“I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life,” she shared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in 2021.