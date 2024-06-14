Kate Middleton Shares Deeply Personal Update On Her Cancer Battle

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kate Middleton gave the world an update on her journey with cancer ― and when the public will see her next ― in a deeply personal message released on Friday.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” the Princess of Wales wrote in a message shared with HuffPost.

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” she said. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.”

“But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she explained. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

A new photo of the Princess of Wales, taken by photographer Matt Porteous on the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this week. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Matt Porteous

Alongside the message, it was confirmed that the Princess of Wales will make her first public appearance since December 2023 tomorrow, as she will attend Trooping the Colour alongside the rest of the royal family.

The princess will ride in a carriage alongside her three children ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ― and is also expected to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate said, adding that she is “learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.”

The royal added she will be “taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” before thanking the public for their “continued understanding,” and for those who “have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

The Wales family and King Charles III watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023, in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Kate revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified kind of cancer after months of speculation about her condition.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” the princess said at the time, explaining that “tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

As the princess said in her message on Friday, she is still undergoing treatment at the moment. A Kensington Palace spokesperson remained private regarding additional details about Kate’s health, and said that “the details of Her Royal Highness’s treatment are not something we will be commenting on.”

The Princess of Wales pictured at her last public engagement at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2023, in Sandringham, Norfolk. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

In the months since Kate’s video appearance, Prince William has shared updates about his wife’s health during public engagements.

Kensington Palace clarified in May that Kate is continuing to focus on her health, and that she is “not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team.”