Kate Middleton Released Her Own Baby Photo And Everyone Thinks She Looks Like This 1 Other Royal

Samir Hussein via Getty Images One of the Princess of Wales' children now looks identical to Kate when she was a toddler

The Princess of Wales just shared a very nostalgic throwback photo – and people can’t help noticing that it looks just like another royal.

Yes, five-year-old Prince Louis – arguably the most iconic member of the Firm, known for his very expressive displays at formal events – is definitely Kate Middleton’s doppleganger.

Advertisement

On Monday, Kensington Palace’s social media accounts delighted royal fans by posting a throwback picture of the Princess of Wales as a toddler in 1983.

It’s part of the royal’s campaign Shaping Us, which the Palace explained in the caption is about “the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives”.

Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives.



📸 of The Princess, Christmas 1983



Don’t miss the Together at Christmas Carol Service… pic.twitter.com/YbtYrZIbmt — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2023

Louis is usually compared to Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, but now we know the resemblance did not skip a generation at all.

Advertisement

Here’s the proof...

AARON CHOWN via Getty Images Louis in 2020

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Kate and Louis in June 2022

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Louis in June 2023

The never-before-seen picture meant royal fans did not hesitate to call out the similarities between the two online...

Advertisement

The Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘sharing some festive memories this Christmas’ and our jaws are still on the floor at the resemblance of Princess Kate and her youngest son Prince Louis pic.twitter.com/vJzcNEgHQa — The Princess of Wales (@KateMiddeltonuk) December 18, 2023

Such a sweet photo of baby Catherine shared by Kensington Palace today as part of her #ShapingUs campaign🥰



Prince Louis really is his mama’s twin!🥺 pic.twitter.com/W3hebzf5VT — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) December 18, 2023

Prince Louis is absolutely Catherine's mini-me 🥰



The Princess of Wales (then Catherine Middleton) in 1983 and Prince Louis in 2023 💕 pic.twitter.com/GWV2XC791i — Queen Catherine 👸💖 (@TheRoyalWales) December 18, 2023