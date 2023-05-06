Prince Louis Just Had Another Iconic Royal Balcony Moment

ITV News Prince Louis squirms as jets fly overhead.

Prince Louis’s facial expressions are the gift that keep giving on the day of his grandfather’s coronation.

The five-year-old joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, his parents, siblings and other Royal family members to stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

As is tradition, the family watched as various helicopters and the Red Arrows sprouting plumes of blue, white and red smoke, flew over them.

But as the jets flew over, the youngster pulled a pained face and pointed at the sky, clearly unimpressed with the spectacle unfolding before him.

Prince Louis stealing the show as the royal family watches the #coronation flypast over Buckingham Palace https://t.co/UjObJnhUV0 pic.twitter.com/XbHtPvwr6I — ITV News (@itvnews) May 6, 2023

He was equally as unimpressed with the waves of helicopters before them.

Sky News Prince Louis looked less than impressed as waves of helicopters flew over Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

Sky News The youngster grimaced, while his older sister smiled, as helicopters flew overhead.

Sky News Prince Louis scrunches his face up as more helicopters fly past.

Thank you Prince Louis for keeping us thoroughly entertained – as always.