Prince Louis Just Had Another Iconic Royal Balcony Moment

Prince Louis’s facial expressions are the gift that keep giving on the day of his grandfather’s coronation.
The five-year-old joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, his parents, siblings and other Royal family members to stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.
As is tradition, the family watched as various helicopters and the Red Arrows sprouting plumes of blue, white and red smoke, flew over them.
But as the jets flew over, the youngster pulled a pained face and pointed at the sky, clearly unimpressed with the spectacle unfolding before him.
He was equally as unimpressed with the waves of helicopters before them.
It’s not quite the balcony scream of yesteryear, but it’s still iconic.
Thank you Prince Louis for keeping us thoroughly entertained – as always.