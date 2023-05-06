King Charles’s historic coronation ceremony may have been symbolic in all kinds of ways, but even the guests couldn’t help letting their true feelings slip sometimes.
The ceremony was much shorter compared to historic ones and there were only 2,000 guests – the late Queen Elizabeth II had a whopping 8,000 people squeezed into Westminster Abbey for her own – but the cameras still caught the odd awkward moment.
Here’s a round-up of the less glamorous snaps....
King Charles and Queen Camilla
Were they nervous, or did they keep their cool completely?
Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex’s faces was doing all kinds of things throughout the ceremony, presumably as he was feeling...quite a few things.
Prince Edward
He seemed to be having a good time...
A rogue placard
A reference to the dreaded 1993 “Tampongate”, where an intimate phone call between Charles and Camilla – who were having an extra-martial relationship at the time – was leaked....
Edward Enninful
The editor of British Vogue was snapped taking a snap – but, to be honest, who wouldn’t be taking a selfie at a time like this?
Princess Anne
A classic no-nonsense expression from the Princess Royal here.
Prince Andrew
A more controversial guest, who didn’t seem to be having the best day of his life.
Boris Johnson
Who even knows what is happening here.
Prince Louis
He stole the show with his many faces, as expected.
Princess Charlotte
Not quite the same levels of sass as her brother, but the eight-year-old certainly wasn’t impressed with all elements of the ceremony.
Prince George
He may have had a key royal as one of Charles’s pages, but he still got a little...bored?