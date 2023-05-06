ParentsPrince GeorgeRoyalsprincess charlotte

Royal Kids Pulling Faces At King Charles's Coronation Was The Most Relatable Part Of The Whole Thing

The whole catalogue of photos is A Mood.

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Prince George reacts on the day of coronation of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain May 6, 2023.
POOL via Reuters
Prince George reacts on the day of coronation of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain May 6, 2023.

King Charles and Queen Camilla may have been crowned, but it’s Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, who have stolen the show at the coronation today.

While the children of Prince William and Princess Kate have been on their very best behaviour – and we truly admire just how well behaved they were considering the ceremony lasted two hours – it didn’t stop them from occasionally showing their true feelings.

Here are some of the best photos from the day.

‘Must we do this?’

Prince Louis arrives at his grandfather's coronation looking less than thrilled.
ITV News
Prince Louis arrives at his grandfather's coronation looking less than thrilled.

‘Bored already’

Prince Louis yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey.
DYLAN MARTINEZ via Reuters
Prince Louis yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey.

‘I can’t believe I’m on babysitting duty’

Princess Charlotte looks serious as she escorts Prince Louis into Westminster Abbey.
POOL via Reuters
Princess Charlotte looks serious as she escorts Prince Louis into Westminster Abbey.

‘This is going to be long, isn’t it?’

Prince Louis can't hide his feelings about what lies ahead.
POOL via Reuters
Prince Louis can't hide his feelings about what lies ahead.

‘When’s lunch?’

Prince George reacts as he waits for the ceremony to end.
POOL via Reuters
Prince George reacts as he waits for the ceremony to end.

‘Keep a neutral face, keep a neutral face’

Prince George was Page of Honour at his grandfather's coronation – meaning all eyes were on him.
POOL via Reuters
Prince George was Page of Honour at his grandfather's coronation – meaning all eyes were on him.

‘There’s our escape route’

Prince Louis points at something in Westminster Abbey.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Louis points at something in Westminster Abbey.

‘Surely this has to be over soon?’

Prince Louis stares at the ceiling while his family members look on.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Louis stares at the ceiling while his family members look on.

‘Nope. Still here’

Prince Louis yawns (again) during the coronation ceremony.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Louis yawns (again) during the coronation ceremony.

‘Why is this taking so long?’

Prince George with his fellow page boys Lord Oliver Cholmondley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache stand looking less than impressed.
YUI MOK via Getty Images
Prince George with his fellow page boys Lord Oliver Cholmondley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache stand looking less than impressed.

‘But why do I have to stay?’

Princess Charlotte sits alone after her brother was whisked away by an aide to enjoy the coronation service behind the scenes.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte sits alone after her brother was whisked away by an aide to enjoy the coronation service behind the scenes.

‘Must. stay. awake’

Prince Louis looks like he's struggling to concentrate as the service continues on.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Louis looks like he's struggling to concentrate as the service continues on.

‘Well that was long’

Prince George looks tired after fulfilling his duties as Page of Honour.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Prince George looks tired after fulfilling his duties as Page of Honour.

‘Are we there yet?’

Prince Louis looks serious as he departs the service with older brother George.
PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW via Getty Images
Prince Louis looks serious as he departs the service with older brother George.

‘I hope there’s a buffet at our next stop’

Prince Louis smiles as their carriage moves on.
Richard Heathcote via Getty Images
Prince Louis smiles as their carriage moves on.
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction