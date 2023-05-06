Royal Kids Pulling Faces At King Charles's Coronation Was The Most Relatable Part Of The Whole Thing

POOL via Reuters Prince George reacts on the day of coronation of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain May 6, 2023.

While the children of Prince William and Princess Kate have been on their very best behaviour – and we truly admire just how well behaved they were considering the ceremony lasted two hours – it didn’t stop them from occasionally showing their true feelings.

Here are some of the best photos from the day.

‘Must we do this?’

ITV News Prince Louis arrives at his grandfather's coronation looking less than thrilled.

‘Bored already’

DYLAN MARTINEZ via Reuters Prince Louis yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey.

‘I can’t believe I’m on babysitting duty’

POOL via Reuters Princess Charlotte looks serious as she escorts Prince Louis into Westminster Abbey.

‘This is going to be long, isn’t it?’

POOL via Reuters Prince Louis can't hide his feelings about what lies ahead.

‘When’s lunch?’

POOL via Reuters Prince George reacts as he waits for the ceremony to end.

‘Keep a neutral face, keep a neutral face’

POOL via Reuters Prince George was Page of Honour at his grandfather's coronation – meaning all eyes were on him.

‘There’s our escape route’

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Louis points at something in Westminster Abbey.

‘Surely this has to be over soon?’

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Louis stares at the ceiling while his family members look on.

‘Nope. Still here’

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Louis yawns (again) during the coronation ceremony.

‘Why is this taking so long?’

YUI MOK via Getty Images Prince George with his fellow page boys Lord Oliver Cholmondley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache stand looking less than impressed.

‘But why do I have to stay?’

WPA Pool via Getty Images Princess Charlotte sits alone after her brother was whisked away by an aide to enjoy the coronation service behind the scenes.

‘Must. stay. awake’

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Louis looks like he's struggling to concentrate as the service continues on.

‘Well that was long’

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince George looks tired after fulfilling his duties as Page of Honour.

‘Are we there yet?’

PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW via Getty Images Prince Louis looks serious as he departs the service with older brother George.

‘I hope there’s a buffet at our next stop’