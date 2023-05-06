Key Moments From The Coronation Of King Charles III

The coronation of King Charles Getty

Millions of people across the world tuned in to watch Britain’s first coronation in 70 years on Saturday.

During a two-hour Christian service, steeped in ancient tradition, the new monarch was presented with royal ceremonial objects before the crown was placed on his head.

Advertisement

The way the English coronation of monarchs has taken place has remained nearly the same for almost a thousand years.

The coronation of King Charles III is the first coronation of a sovereign to take place in the UK since that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The era of King Charles and Queen Camilla has now officially begun, after the royal couple were anointed, crowned and enthroned at Westminster Abbey.

Here we recap some of the key moments throughout the day.

The Stars Arrive

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Emma Thompson Getty

Advertisement

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Dame Emma Thompson led the world of show business arriving at Westminster Abbey.

Other stars spotted include Stephen Fry, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Cave and magician Dynamo.

Ant and Dec and Repair Shop star Jay Blades were also invited to the ceremony.

First Glimpse Of King Charles

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

The first procession saw the royals set off from Buckingham Palace around 10.20am down to Westminster Abbey.

In a break from tradition, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach rather than the old and uncomfortable Gold State Coach.

Prince Harry Arrives

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Advertisement

Prince Harry wore morning dress and a star around his neck, indicating that he is the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

He is no longer a working member of the Royal Family, so was not permitted to wear military uniform.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stayed at home in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Archie’s fourth birthday falls on the same day as the coronation and was said to be the deciding factor in her remaining in America.

When the congregation was invited pay homage to the new monarch, Harry was seen speaking the words: “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.”

The prince is expected to return returning to the US shortly after the ceremony.

The Young Royals

George, Louis and Charlotte Getty

Advertisement

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey. ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images

Nine-year-old George had a special role in his grandfather’s big day, as he was one of Charles’ four Pages of Honour.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Prince Louis, five, was seen yawning and fidgeting during the service for his grandfather’s coronation.

Princess Charlotte, eight, was seen holding little Louis’ hand as they entered the abbey.

Kate Middleton Dazzles

The Princess of Wales Getty

The Princess of Wales wore a gown from Alexander McQueen to attend the celebrations — similar to her daughter.

Advertisement

The mother and daughter donned matching dresses embroidered with rose, shamrock, daffodil and thistle motifs symbolising the four nations.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew en route to the coronation. MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

Both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew sat in same row in the abbey and neither had a formal role in the coronation.

The pair were also absent from the procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned king and queen back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Prince Andrew stepped away from public life after a controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein. Andrew denied the claims but paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in the US civil case.

King Charles Arrives

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort attend their coronations at Westminster Abbey. VICTORIA JONES via Getty Images

After a procession through the abbey, King Charles was presented to “the people” - a tradition dating back to Anglo-Saxon times.

He was proclaimed the “undoubted King” before the congregation was asked to show their homage and service.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Delivers A Reading

Prime minister Rishi Sunak Sky News

Advertisement

Rishi Sunak read from the Bible at the coronation service just days after a historian David Starkey claimed the prime minister has been “invisible” in the preparations for the event.

The prime minister, who is a Hindu, had a prominent role in Westminster Abbey with a reading from the Epistle to the Colossians.

Sunak’s reading included the lines: “For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: and he is before all things, and by him all things consist.”

The Anointing

King Charles was anointed behind a screen Sky News

The King’s ceremonial robe was removed and he sat in the coronation chair to be anointed, emphasising the spiritual status of the sovereign as head of the Church of England.

Advertisement

The Archbishop poured special oil from the a gold flask called the Ampulla on to a coronation spoon before anointing the King with a cross on his head, breast and hands.

A screen was brought forward and held around the coronation chair while the anointment took place.

Penny Mordaunt’s Big Role

Penny Mordaunt leads King Charles III wearing the St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt had a prominent role in the coronation ceremony as lord president of the privy council and leader of the Commons.

The privy council is made up of senior elected politicians and ceremonial officers. It advises the monarch, and its members (privy counsellors) are appointed by the King on the advice of the prime minister.

She carried the sword of state, made for King George IV’s 1821 coronation, which represents the king’s authority, and is a key part of the ancient service.

Advertisement

King Is Handed Symbolic Regalia

King Charles' coronation Sky News

The king was presented with the Sovereign’s Orb, the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove and other items during key moments in the ceremony.

The King Is Crowned

The moment King Charles is crowned Sky News

Britain's King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony. RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images

Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on his head.

Advertisement

It was a nail biting moment as Welby pushed the crown on the King’s head and bent down to ensure it was safely in place.

Prince William Kisses His Father

Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony. WPA Pool via Getty Images

In a touching moment, the Prince of Wales pledged himself to his father the king, kissing him on the cheek and touching St Edward’s Crown.

As William knelt before Charles, who held his son’s hand between his palms, the future monarch said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

Queen Camilla Is Crowned

Queen Camilla is crowned Sky News

Advertisement

The Queen was then crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown, with Camilla having been anointed in public in a break with tradition.

During the crowning the Queen was seen adjusting her hair out of her face.

Coronation Procession

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Gold State Coach, pulled by eight Windsor Greys, in the Coronation Procession. Niall Carson - PA Images via Getty Images

The military procession makes its way down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

The king and queen travelled back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach in a grand procession featuring nearly 4,000 UK armed forces personnel.

The major military ceremonial operation has been described as the largest of its kind for a generation.

Advertisement

Military Honour The King

Military cheer the king and queen. Sky News

Military personnel lined up in the gardens of Buckingham Palace to greet the king and queen.

The monarch stepped out onto the West Terrace steps and received three cheers from the assembled troops.

The Balcony Wave

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images

In one of the most iconic images of the day, the newly-crowned king and queen emerged onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

They waved to the crowds who gathered along The Mall to witness the spectacle.

Fly Past

The Red Arrows fly past. CARLOS JASSO via Getty Images

The British Royal Air Force’s aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, performed a fly-past for the monarch.

The spectacle had to be scaled back due to the wet weather in central London.