Kate Winslet Gets Candid About The Unusual Measures Needed While Filming Latest Sex Scenes

Kate Winslet Variety via Getty Images

Kate Winslet has admitted the sex scenes in her new TV show brought about so much laughter on set that members of the crew had to be sent away.

The Oscar winner is currently gearing up for the release of The Regime, a new miniseries about the Chancellor of a fictional European nation struggling to hold onto her power.

Over the course of the episode Kate’s character becomes intimate with her “guru” advisor, leading to some pretty ridiculous sex scenes.

“We did have a couple of moments when things would happen that were so funny that people would have to be sent out,” the Titanic star told the New York Post, recalling one incident during the filming of an intimate scene.

“Two people had to be sent out for laughing. One of them was Alwin Kuchler, our cinematographer, who was a repeat offender. And one of our hair and makeup people.”

Matthias Schoenaerts and Kate Winslet in The Regime HBO

Kate added the latter banishment actually proved to be “kind of a problem”, as before long she and her scene partner Matthias Schoenaerts had issues due to his character’s tattoos.

She remarked: “He was getting sweatier and sweatier. [The fake tattoos] kept rubbing off on parts of my body, like I’ve got the newspaper printed on me.”

This isn’t the first time Kate has spoken candidly about the reality of filming more difficult scenes, though.