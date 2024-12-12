Kathy Bates via Associated Press

Kathy Bates has admitted she wasn’t exactly convinced by her performance in the US remake of The Office.

The Oscar winner joined the award-winning sitcom for a short stint in its fifth season, playing CEO of Sabre Jo Bennett.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Kathy was a guest on The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s recap podcast Office Ladies, in which she opened up about feeling like she’d fallen short of her capabilities on set.

She recalled: “Everyone was so brilliant and so effortless. I don’t know how you did it. I felt like when I was doing it, I was really running to catch up and it was a learning curve.”

“I always felt after I did an episode that I wasn’t sure if I’d really done it the best I could,” she admitted, adding: “I think I was nervous because you guys do the comedy so well, and I don’t think of myself as a comedian.”

Advertisement

Kathy went on to say she particularly struggled with the multi-camera shooting format The Office used, as well as the cast’s love of improvising during filming.

“I don’t know if I ever really succeeded. I kept getting tripped up on that,” she said of her own improv abilities, but insisted she found The Office to be a “wonderful experience”.

Advertisement

Someone who definitely wouldn’t agree with Kathy on that front is Dakota Johnson, who played a small role in the final season.