Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Why Appearing In The Office Was The 'Worst Experience' Of Her Life

Dakota played a new Dunder Mifflin hire in the last ever episode of the much-loved sitcom, a role she told Late Night With Seth Meyers she was overjoyed to land.

Or, at least, she was at first…

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” she recalled.

“I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. And I was there for two weeks! And I’m barely in the fucking show!”

Dakota Johnson as "Dakota' in The Office NBC

Dakota recalled her co-stars were “sad” on set about The Office coming to an end, revealing: “Also, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in, ‘Hahaha! So excited to be here!’.”

“No one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a fuck… and I was, like, in the background of all of these scenes… faxing things and… I don’t know,” she added.

Dakota is currently on the promo trail for Madame Web, and has made headlines on a number of occasions, including her thoughts on the Hollywood nepotism debate and a candid admission about Fifty Shades fans.

HuffPost UK also caught up with Dakota to discuss one of the most viral moments from the Madame Web trailer…

