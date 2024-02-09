'Incredibly Annoying And Boring': Dakota Johnson Has Some Feelings About The 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Dakota Johnson Dave Benett via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson has weighed in on the ongoing discourse around so-called “nepo babies”.

And suffice to say, she’s not here for it.

While debates about nepotism in Hollywood have been going on for decades, things reached new heights in 2022, when New York Magazine declared it was The Year of The Nepo Baby, citing the success of Dakota – whose parents are Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith – as one example.

Asked what she thought about the conversation during an interview with The Today Show, Dakota admitted: “When that first started I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring.”

She continued: “If you’re a journalist, then write about something else. That’s just lame.”

“The opportunity to make fun of it I jumped at,” Dakota added, referring to a skit during her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live that poked fun at the “nepo baby” discussion.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson at the Oscars in 2015 Steve Granitz via Getty Images

The Madame Web star isn’t the only one to have grown tired of questions about nepotism.

Last year, Tom Hanks – whose sons are the actor Colin Hanks and the actor/musician/social media personality Chet Hanks – made headlines when he referred to the entertainment industry as a “family business”.

“If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florists shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year,” he insisted.