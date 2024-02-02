Dakota Johnson Gets Candid About 'Very Strange' Mail From Fifty Shades Fans

Dakota Johnson and her lovely fringe attend a Madame Web press event in London Mike Marsland via Getty Images

In the last few years alone, Dakota Johnson has taken the lead in everything from body horror Suspiria to romantic comedies like How To Be Single and the psychological drama The Lost Daughter.

However, there’s one particular role she can’t seem to shake.

The Madame Web star is a guest on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, alongside Oscar nominees Sterling K Brown and Colman Domingo, fellow actor Domnhall Gleeson and American musician Paul Russell.

During the group interview, Sterling reflected on his time on the award-winning show This Is Us, admitting: “People still come up to me to hug and to tell me that the show changed their lives. How it provided them with some form of catharsis.

“I didn’t know it would have such an impact. It was really lovely.”

Alluding to her Fifty Shades past, Dakota responded: “That never happens to me. I just get letters from men in prison and very strange things in the post!”

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Freed, the final film in the franchise Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Since the trilogy came to an end, both of its lead actors have spoken candidly about their experiences working on it.

Back in 2022, Dakota described the filming process as “psychotic” and “always a battle” involving E.L. James, the author of the original books.

“If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it,” she claimed. “It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”

Last month, Jamie admitted that he and his wife went into “hiding” when reviews were the first film were released.

The Irish actor previously said that criticism of Fifty Shades was “fucking hard” to deal with for both himself and Dakota, insisting: “I take issue with the whole thing being just a bit of a joke. Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those films, including myself.”

