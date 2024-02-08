Dakota Johnson Gets Candid About Why Hollywood Is ‘F**king Bleak’ Right Now

Dakota Johnson via Associated Press

Dakota Johnson has offered a rough read on the film industry in a new interview.

The Madame Web star said it’s been “majorly disheartening” to try and lead her own projects, telling L’Officiel in an interview published on Tuesday how studios and streamers aren’t willing to take chances these days.

“I am discovering that it’s really fucking bleak in this industry,” she said, adding: “The people who run streaming platforms don’t trust creative people or artists to know what’s going to work, and that is just going to make us implode.”

“It’s really heartbreaking. It’s just fucking so hard. It’s so hard to get anything made,” she continued. “All of the stuff I’m interested in making is really different, and it’s unique and it’s very forward in whatever it is.”

The Fifty Shades actor officially branched out from acting to producing in 2019, when she co-founded TeaTime Pictures with Ro Donnelly, a former Netflix development executive.

She told L’Officiel that she’s working on a movie produced by TeaTime that’s “about a woman handling grief and how she does it in a specific way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Johnson discussed her upcoming movie, Madame Web, and how it’s a “fabulous departure” from the superhero studio’s usual fare.

“I think that the minds of women are incredibly powerful, so I think that it’s a more relatable superhero,” she said.