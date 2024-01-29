Dakota Johnson Uses 'Powerful' Taylor Swift To Take Swipe At Trump In 'SNL' Monologue

Dakota Johnson on SNL NBC via Getty Images

The Fifty Shades star, who hosted SNL once before in 2015, noted that she was also in the audience for the show’s 40th anniversary special that same year.

She turned to a picture of herself among a number of stars at the special, including Sarah Palin, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

“And look who’s sitting right behind me,” Dakota said, who flipped to the photo again to show Trump seated in the crowd.

She continued by pointing out another star in the audience.

“It’s just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” she said as the camera focused on Taylor Swift sitting near her.

Elsewhere in her monologue, Dakota noted that she’s been doing press for her upcoming superhero film, Madame Web, and realised she’s “just not good” at talking to journalists.

“I think the big problem is that I say stuff and then they write it down,” Dkota said, who remarked on not taking interviews “seriously” ever since she was a kid.