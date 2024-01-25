Dakota Johnson Claps Back After Sleep Comments Go Viral

Dakota Johnson NBC via Getty Images

After she claimed to be able to sleep for 14 hours per night, Dakota Johnson is now spending her waking hours defending her beauty sleep.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star told the The Wall Street Journal back in December that sleep is her “number one priority in life”.

“I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours,” she explained at the time.

“It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can.”

Jimmy Fallon jokingly confronted Dakota about her admission after it launched an entire media cycle last year ― and it seems like she wants to put this divulgence to rest.

“I don’t, like, demand it. I’m not a monster. I have a job,” she told the talk show host on Monday. “Why is sleep bad? Like, why? Leave me alone! I’m literally doing nothing ... I’m just asleep!”

What she said next might make those with a dedicated sleep routine even more incensed.

“I don’t have to take anything to sleep like that either. I can just sleep like that,” she admitted. “I think if I took, like, an Ambien, I’d wake up next year.”

