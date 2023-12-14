Dakota Johnson's 'Number 1 Priority' Is Sleep And She Can Easily Do 14 Hours A Night

Dakota Johnson attends a screening of "Daddio" at the 50th Telluride Film Festival in August. Vivien Killilea via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson may have been a little too inspired by the protagonist in Ottessa Moshfegh’s My Year of Rest and Relaxation.

The revelation occurred when the newspaper asked Dakota what time she wakes up on a Monday, and what her typical morning routine looks like.

Dakota responded that she doesn’t have “a regular [wake-up] time.”

“It depends on what’s happening in my life,” she said. “If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.”

When the interviewer asked her how many hours she typically sleeps, Dakota emphasised her dedication to snoozing.

“I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours,” she said.

Dakota also seems to keep her waking hours pretty packed with stress-reducing activities like yoga and Pilates “five days a week,” meditating “every day, twice a day,” and lots and lots of baths.

“I will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day,” she told the Journal. “If in the middle of the day, I’m like, ‘Oh God, what is this world?’ I’ll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding.”

Dakota Johnson at a screening of Daddio in September Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Much like the concept of finding water “grounding,” it’s hard to wrap one’s head around whether or not Dakota’s quotes to the Journal are 100% sincere.

The Persuasion star has proven in the past that she has a pretty wry sense of humor. (Let’s not forget, she also has 21 Jump Street and Saturday Night Live cred to her name.)

In 2020, a video went viral in which Dakota gave a tour of her home to Architectural Digest. In the clip, Johnson points to a huge bowl of limes on her kitchen counter that are arranged in an elaborately stylised way.

“I love limes,” she says in the video. “I love them. They’re great. I love them so much, and I like to present them like this in my house.”

Jimmy Fallon later asked Dakota in a “Tonight Show” interview if she truly loves limes.

“I don’t really care about limes,” she said, explaining that someone came into her home ahead of the AD shoot and made it “look amazing”.

“They put this big bowl of limes, which I saw while we were filming, and it was funny,” Dakota said. “So I talked about it, because who has a bowl of only limes? Apparently me.”

Dakota also shared that she had an allergy test not long after the AD shoot and found out she was “allergic to limes”.