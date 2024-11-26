Kathy Bates Admits 'Very Selfish' Recent Co-Star Left Her 'Enraged': 'It Was Preposterous'

Kathy Bates via Associated Press

Kathy Bates has admitted she was left feeling rather frustrated by one recent co-star who turned up to set unprepared.

The Oscar winner told The Guardian: “I worked with someone not long ago who was not prepared. It just enraged me, because it was just two of us.”

Revealing the co-star in question was “the lead” in the project, Kathy continued: “They were the lead. I felt it was very selfish, and kind of blind, not thinking about what they needed to do for the other actor. It was preposterous.”

Sadly for us, Kathy did not name the co-star in question, but one person we can definitely rule out is Skye P Marshall, who she appears alongside in the new TV reboot of Matlock.

“We’re different with everybody we meet, and we meet people that rejuvenate us and make us excited about being in the world,” she explained.

“But that’s rare. It’s rare for me to have this connection with Skye – and then for Matty to have it with Olympia.”

Skye P. Marshall and Kathy Bates at the Emmys in September via Associated Press

Kathy has had a busy few years, appearing in the long-awaited film adaptation of Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret? and the Netflix original A Family Affair, as well as Home, Summer Camp and The Miracle Club.

Earlier this year, Kathy sparked rumours about a potential retirement when she told the New York Times that Matlock would be “her last dance”.

However, the 76-year-old later clarified: “What I meant was, I had one foot out the door until I read the script for Matlock.

“And then I read Matlock and I said, ‘Ooooooookay, close the door. We’re gonna do some more.’ I want it to run for years. It’s that great.”