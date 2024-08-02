Kathy Griffin Reacts To Green Day Front Man Holding Up Donald Trump 'Idiot' Mask Onstage

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Billie Joe Armstrong has clearly caught the attention of comedian Kathy Griffin.

The Green Day front man made headlines this week for a Monday show in Washington, D.C., where he held up a mask of former President Donald Trump — with the word “idiot” scrawled across its forehead.

Griffin couldn’t help but chime in after hearing about the moment, as she herself was once photographed holding up the Republican’s fake severed head. Griffin has said she briefly landed on a no-fly list for the 2017 photo, while also facing a possible charge of conspiracy to assassinate the president.

“Yknow, i’ve always liked @greenday & @billiejoearmstrong,” she wrote Thursday on social media, using the handles for Green Day and Armstrong.

“I see you,” she said in a separate post addressed to the musicians.

While it’s not entirely clear how the Trump mask ended up in Armstrong’s hands, online concert footage shows him bending over in front of the crowd and then rising up to show it to fans.

Conservatives on social media fumed over the incident, which took place mere weeks after an assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

“Green Day had a concert here in DC last night,” Nick Sortor, a journalist known for his work with outlets like Fox News and Newsmax, wrote on X. “They decided it’d be a good idea to hold up a severed Trump head. Just TWO weeks after he was sh*t in the head. These people are SICK.”

Monday wasn't the first time that Green Day has come under fire for its political commentary. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Green Day has been politically outspoken for years. The group’s 2004 single “American Idiot” was written in response to then-President George W. Bush’s administration and the invasion of Iraq. At the time, Armstrong also donned a Bush mask with the word “idiot” printed on it.

During Monday’s show, Green Day performed a version of “American Idiot” with altered lyrics, changing the line “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” in reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. The band has landed in hot water for doing so before.