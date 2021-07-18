Katie Hopkins Axed From Big Brother Australia After Boasting About Breaking Quarantine Rules

Katie Hopkins has been axed from the upcoming season of Australia’s version of Celebrity Big Brother after reportedly admitting to deliberately disobeying strict hotel quarantine rules.

The former Apprentice star turned far-right commentator arrived in Australia earlier this week and was immediately placed into two weeks of quarantine in a government-mandated hotel.

On Saturday, the 46-year-old is reported to have said in an Instagram live video that she was deliberately disobeying quarantine rules by taunting guards and opening her hotel room door without a mask.

Her actions quickly drew a wave of criticism and on Sunday, the Seven Network – which airs the reality show, titled Big Brother VIP in Australia – said she would not feature in the upcoming season.