Katie Price Declares Bankruptcy For Second Time Over Unpaid £750K Tax Bill

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Katie Price has been declared bankrupt for the second time in five years over an unpaid tax bill exceeding £750K.

The former glamour model currently owes £761,994.05 to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), a court was told on Monday, according to Metro.

Advertisement

The reality star was declared bankrupt once before in 2019 after failing to stick to a plan to repay her debts.

During a short hearing at London’s Rolls Building, Insolvency and Companies Court, Judge Sebastian Prentis said Katie had not yet responded to HMRC over the debt.

“There has been no response from the debtor. The papers are in order,” he said.

“There is a substantial debt due from Ms Price to HMRC, and therefore I will make a bankruptcy order.”

The judge added that the bill “derives from self-assessments from the year 2020-2021 and from the year 2021-22”.

Advertisement

Katie was absent from the hearing on Monday, and comes after she reportedly failed to make payments after reaching a voluntary agreement last month.

Barrister Darragh Connell told a judge that the agreement included 36 payments of £12,500, in addition to a lump sum.

Four companies including OnlyFans and celebrity photo agency Backgrid are now “obligated to deduct 40% of the income due to be paid to Ms Price” every month for the next 36 months.

The new development comes after Katie said she was “fed up” with being threatened by legal action, and would rather go to prison to be “done with it all”.

Speaking on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast about her bankruptcy, Katie said she had been to court “more times than I’ve had hot dinners” and would “genuinely” not care if she was jailed (per The Independent).