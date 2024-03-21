Katie Price Missed Bankruptcy Hearing Because She Was ‘Dealing With Serious Stuff’

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Katie Price has said that she missed the court hearing where she was declared bankrupt for a second time because she was “dealing with serious stuff” in her personal life.

Earlier this week, the former glamour model was declared bankrupt for the second time in five years over an unpaid £761,994.05 tax bill.

The reality star was previously declared bankrupt in 2019 after failing to stick to a plan to repay her debts.

The new bill “derives from self-assessments from the year 2020-2021 and from the year 2021-22”, according to a hearing at London’s Rolls Building, Insolvency and Companies Court.

Judge Sebastian Prentis said Katie had not yet responded, and made a bankruptcy order due to a “substantial debt due” to HMRC.

Katie has since said that she only found out about the ruling on Monday, after it was revealed to her on the Daily Mail’s Straight To The Comments! show.

She was told during the episode that there was a new story about her, to which she responded: “Oh get lost! Are you actually serious, while I’m sat here? What have I done now?”

After being told that she was declared bankrupt a second time, Katie said she had been going through some “serious stuff”.

“I know I had court last week or the week before,” she said. “Because of what’s going on in my life, I’ve actually been signed off because I’m dealing with serious stuff.”

She added that she “doesn’t get away” with not paying her taxes, instead insisting she was making payments.

“There’s all different kinds of bankruptcy, I think they just use the word bankruptcy. No one actually knows the ins and outs of everything.

“And trust me I don’t get away with stuff either. Like you can’t – tax you can’t ever run away from, you have to pay. Don’t think I sit here and don’t pay stuff because I do.”

Katie’s response comes after she previously said she was “fed up” with being threatened by legal action, and would rather go to prison to be “done with it all”.