Katie Price Hits Back After Being Criticised For Crashing Out Of London Marathon

Katie Price has slammed critics after coming under fire for pulling out of the London Marathon. The ‘Loose Women’ star dropped out of the 42km run between the 10km to 15km stage on Sunday (23 April), having previously vowed to complete the course even if it meant “crawling” over the finish line. Having set out to raise funds for British Lung Foundation following her mother’s diagnosis with lung condition Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Katie took to social media to insist her mum was still proud of her and to shoot down speculation she hadn’t trained.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Katie Price had dressed as a giant pair of lungs to run the marathon

The star, who had dressed as a giant pair of lungs for the race said in a video posted online: “I did train for the run. Tried my best in a heavy outfit and if my mummy is proud that’s what matters to me.” Her mum Amy added: “I just want to say how proud I am of my daughter Katie for doing the marathon. She may not have completed it but she has brought so much awareness it has been worth it for the British Lung Foundation.”

Well said mummy pic.twitter.com/HiUTtRQPeq — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) April 22, 2018

Speaking before the marathon about her determination to complete the race and overcome a knee injury, she told The Mirror: “If I collapse, I better f****** get up again, but even if I end up having to crawl, I will get over that line. “Whatever has gone on in my life this year, I’ll put that aside on the day.” Katie previously completed the London Marathon in 2009 with then-husband Peter Andre. She was among 40,000 runners during Sunday’s event, which was the hottest on record, with competitors having to contend with 24 degree heat.

Rex Katie's mum Amy has got lung condition IPF

Katie has previously spoken about her devastation at her mother’s diagnosis with IPF, revealing she hasn’t got long to live. She told Now magazine earlier this month: “My mum is dying, it’s that simple. They normally diagnose is three to five years but Mum has already had to change her life. “She’s sold her house because of the stairs. She really struggles with them. But she could get a cold now not get rid of it, and die within month – that’s how bad it is... Either way, she hasn’t got long.”