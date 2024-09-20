The Reviews For Katy Perry's New Album 143 Are Here And... Ouch

Katy Perry performing at King Charles' coronation last year via Associated Press

And sorry Katy, but the reception hasn’t exactly been glowing.

Critics began having their say on Friday morning, and while the album itself hasn’t been derided quite as much as lead single Woman’s World, early reviews are disappointed at Katy’s latest output, particularly given how strong some of her past pop offerings have been.

Here’s a selection of the early reviews of Katy Perry’s 143…

“It feels slightly out of time, a common-or-garden mediocre pop album with the misfortune to be scheduled in the wake of Charli xcx’s Brat, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet [...] What would once have sufficed, at least commercially, now won’t.”

“Perry was always at her best when she was being playful [...] On 143, that’s been replaced by a weariness (or perhaps wariness) of the industry she once dominated. Most songs here have an underlying hesitance, too preoccupied by their commercial aspirations to have any real fun.”

“143 isn’t all that bad a pop album. In places, her melodic flourish and penchant for Millennial camp come to the fore in a manner that suggests the creative fires are still burning. There’s a curious sense of being out of time, however [...] this feels curiously dated next to her blossoming peers.”

“The album is flat, coasting on cascades of lyrical cliches and musical ideas that rarely crest. Across many of its 11 songs, Perry sounds disaffected and removed, as if she’d just punched in between American Idol tapings. Little of the clever wit that emboldened some of her biggest hits peeks out on the album, a disappointing slide away from the savvy she once so effortlessly exuded.”

