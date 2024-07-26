This Is Why Katy Perry Has Apologised To Parents Everywhere For This Song From Back In The Day

Katy Perry via Associated Press

Katy Perry has admitted she’s had a somewhat startling revelation since her daughter began listening to her music.

The chart-topping singer welcomed her first child in 2020 with fiancé Orlando Bloom, a girl who they named Daisy.

During an interview on Thursday’s edition of The One Show to promote her musical comeback, Katy revealed that her four-year-old is slowly starting to discover her back catalogue, which isn’t entirely good news.

“She actually just started singing Roar,” the California Gurls singer enthused, before revealing: “On the flip side she’s also singing Peacock, and now I know what every parent went through in 2008. And I’m sorry!”

The divisive song was featured on Katy’s second album Teenage Dream, with the song’s chorus consisting of a rather heavy-handed innuendo based on the word “peacock”.

At the time, Katy revealed that her label was initially against Peacock being included on the album due its suggestive lyrics.

She told Entertainment Weekly (via Genius): “I’m hoping it will be a gay Pride anthem. Peacocks represent a lot of individuality.

“It’s not just like, ‘I wanna see your bulge’. It does have the word ‘cock’ in it, but ‘art’ is also in ‘fart’! It’s all in how you look at it.”

Elsewhere in her One Show interview, Katy shared some of her parenting tips, including using edible glitter to make vegetables more enticing to her daughter, and opened up about how Daisy feels about having a famous mum.

