Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Tease Engagement After 3 Years Together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appear to have confirmed that they are engaged, after three years of dating. The pair shared the news in an upload on Katy’s Instagram page, which she shared on Friday morning. Both Katy and Orlando appear in a selfie, which is cropped to show the singer’s new engagement ring, alongside the message: “Full bloom”

Orlando also uploaded the same snap with the caption: “Lifetimes.” A representative for Katy Perry declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK, but did point out that the post followed the release of her new single 365, a collaboration with Zedd. We have also contacted a spokesperson for Orlando Bloom. Katy and Orlando first became close after meeting at the Golden Globe awards in 2016, but a year later, announced that they had decided to separate, before reuniting in April 2018.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Katy and Orlando pictured together last year