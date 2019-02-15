Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Tease Engagement After 3 Years Together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appear to have confirmed that they are engaged, after three years of dating.
The pair shared the news in an upload on Katy’s Instagram page, which she shared on Friday morning.
Both Katy and Orlando appear in a selfie, which is cropped to show the singer’s new engagement ring, alongside the message: “Full bloom”
Orlando also uploaded the same snap with the caption: “Lifetimes.”
A representative for Katy Perry declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK, but did point out that the post followed the release of her new single 365, a collaboration with Zedd.
We have also contacted a spokesperson for Orlando Bloom.
Katy and Orlando first became close after meeting at the Golden Globe awards in 2016, but a year later, announced that they had decided to separate, before reuniting in April 2018.
Prior to their romance, Orlando was married to model Miranda Kerr – with whom he has an eight-year-old son, Flynn – for three years, eventually divorcing in 2013.
Katy was previously married to comedian and actor Russell Brand.
The pair tied the knot in October 2010, but ended their romance just over a year later, with Katy claiming the relationship ended over text message.
Earlier this month, she spoke about how her attitude to relationships has changed in the last decade, telling Paper magazine: “I’m very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things. I mean, I was married when I was 25. I’m 34. It was almost 10 years ago.
“I was like, ‘One person for the rest of my life,’ and I’m not so sure that that idea is for me. I’m just such a different person than I was.”