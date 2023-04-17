Keanu Reeves And Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Share Kiss On Red Carpet And Oh Our Hearts

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant put on a loved-up display at an art event on Sunday.
The John Wick actor and award-winning artist were guests at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles when they shared a kiss outside the venue.
The pair went public with their relationship in 2019, when they appeared at another arts gala in LA.
Keanu and Alexandra had been good friends before their relationship turned romantic after first meeting in 2011, when they collaborated on the Matrix star’s book Ode To Happiness.
They then worked together again for Keanu’s 2016 book Shadows, with Alexandra providing the illustrations, before collaborating once again two years later.
The couple’s latest outing comes after they made their red carpet debut together in 2019 at LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Alexandra recalled the reactions to that red carpet appearance in a 2020 interview with British Vogue, telling the magazine, “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating.”
While it’s rare for the notoriously private actor to share much about his personal life, he recently offered an intimate peek into his relationship during an interview with People last month.
Asked about his last “moment of bliss,” he said, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”