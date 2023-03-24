Keanu Reeves Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Keanu Reeves has revealed there were a couple of nasty accidents on the set of the latest film in the John Wick saga.

The Canadian star recently reprised his role as the titular hitman in the fourth film of the series, which is now out in cinemas.

However, speaking to ComicBook.com, he disclosed that it wasn’t always smooth sailing on set.

Recalling one especially grisly incident, Keanu said: “In terms of accidents, I made a mistake once. I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really fucking sucked – excuse my language.”

He quickly added: “Other than that – oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay.”

“All of this to say: that you do have to take care, but it’s great that everyone is watching out for each other,” he concluded.

“So there’s some bruising and aches and pains, but ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!’.”

Keanu in character as hitman John Wick Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

Keanu is currently on the promo trail for his latest big-screen outing, and recently had a rather awkward experience with Roman Kemp during an interview on the Capital breakfast show.

John Wick: Chapter 4 sees Keanu appearing alongside Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fisburne and British pop singer Rina Sawayama in her first film role.

The film also features one of Lance Reddick’s final on-screen appearances, following his death earlier this month.

It has since been revealed that John Wick: Chapter 4 would be dedicated to his memory, with Keanu recently paying his own touching tribute to his late co-star.