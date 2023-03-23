Roman Kemp's Interview With Keanu Reeves Took A Very Awkward Turn

Roman Kemp interviewing Keanu Reeves Global

Things got off to an awkward start when Roman Kemp sat down with Keanu Reeves to discuss his new film – and they didn’t exactly ease up as the interview went on.

Earlier this week, the Capital breakfast show host spoke to Keanu about the latest instalment in the John Wick film series, and took a rather irreverent approach to his line of questioning.

Chock full of very specific British references, Roman began by asking the Matrix star whether he thought John Wick could take Joe Wicks in a fight.

“I know it’s hard to believe but John Wick doesn’t really wanna fight,” the Canadian actor responded. “So let’s just talk about life and fitness, John Wick hashtag fitness.”

Later, Roman asked Keanu whether he thought his character would know the price of a halogen lightbulb (in a nod to the hardware store Wickes), and if he was an Arsenal fan.

When Keanu explained that he wasn’t, Roman continued: “You’re not? Well, we’re very close to winning the league, do you think we’ll win the league?”

“I have no clue – but I wish everybody luck!” the action star replied.

Even Capital themselves acknowledged the interview’s cringe factor on their Instagram page, sharing a montage of Keanu’s neutral facial expressions and questioning: “Is this the most awkward interview of all time?”

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Roman then rounded off the interview by launching into his impression of Keanu – which sparked some polite laughter from his guest.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits cinemas on Friday, with Keanu appearing alongside Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fisburne and British pop singer Rina Sawayama in her first film role.

The film also features Lance Reddick’s first posthumous release following his death earlier this month.