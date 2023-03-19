Taron Egerton Has His Say On Those James Bond Casting Rumours

Taron Egerton Carlo Paloni via Getty Images

Taron Egerton has ruled himself out of becoming the next James Bond, believing he’s not the “right choice” to play 007.

The Rocketman star is just one of the many names who has been linked to replacing Daniel Craig as the British spy in the iconic film franchise, but insists there have been “zero phone calls” about taking on the role.

Taron told the Daily Telegraph he thinks there are people better suited to Bond, explaining: “I don’t think I’m the right choice for it.

“You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that’s something that I am still striving for. I’ve always struggled with my weight.“

He added that Bond “is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor”.

“That could be really fun in microcosm, but I’m sure I read that [producer] Barbara Broccoli said that it’s a 15-year commitment,” he said.

“It’s sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls.”

Last month, Idris Elba, who has long been linked to the role, gave a definitive answer about his possible involvement in the franchise.

No Time To Die, which was finally released in September 2021 after multiple Covid delays, served as Daniel’s final outing as James Bond.