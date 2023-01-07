Bond Star Rory Kinnear Explains Why He Thinks Latest 'Frontrunner' Is Unlikely To Land 007 Role

Rory Kinnear in Skyfall Danjaq/Eon Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

James Bond actor Rory Kinnear has weighed in as speculation hots up around who the next actor to play 007 will be.

Rory has played MI6’s chief of staff Bill Tanner in the last four Bond films, sharing the screen with Daniel Craig, who officially retired from the franchise following the release of No Time To Die in 2021.

Advertisement

In the time since No Time To Die’s release, rumours have been rife about who Daniel’s successor as the iconic MI6 agent will be, with recent reports in the media naming British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a potential successor.

During Friday’s edition of The One Show, on which Rory was a guest, presenter Roman Kemp pointed out there’d been “a lot of noise about Aaron Taylor-Johnson potentially becoming the next 007” in the past week, and asked the Black Mirror actor for his thoughts.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the Baftas in 2017 James Gourley/Shutterstock

However, he apparently remained unconvinced about how reliable the rumours are.

“I always feel slightly bad for the people who are being highlighted, because that never tends to be them,” Rory explained. “They are very good at keeping the real person secret.”

Advertisement

He added: “I’d be interested to see who does take over, obviously, but it tends not to be the frontrunner, that’s historically.”

He's got that 007 know-how! 🕵️



Rory Kinnear on who the next James Bond may or may not be! 👀#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/Wgo9enemgm pic.twitter.com/J8my0QjPKa — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) January 6, 2023