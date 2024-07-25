Keanu Reeves Gets Emotional As He Reflects On The Matrix Turning 25

Keanu Reeves via Associated Press

Keanu Reeves couldn’t be more thankful for the sci-fi mind-bender that made him an icon.

The pensive action star was visibly emotional when, during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he was asked to share his fondest memory from various productions — and the host inquired about The Matrix around its 25th anniversary.

After an earnest pause that the comedian joked could be a commercial break, Keanu opened up.

“The Matrix changed my life,” the actor confessed. “And then, over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways. As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story.”

Keanu Reeves in 1999's The Matrix Moviestore/Shutterstock

“And so when you say these years and the amount of people that I have met who have said to me they have been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way,” Keanu continued before another reflective pause. “It’s the best.”

The actor has certainly touched millions more with a few other standouts from his career, including Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Point Break (1991) and Speed (1994), which are currently celebrating their 35th, 33rd and 30th anniversaries, respectively.

While those films successfully scratched an itch for comedy fans and action crowds, none has had quite the impact of Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix – which blended philosophical questions about free will with visual effects the world had never seen before.

The Matrix spawned two immediate sequels and a fourth entry in 2021. L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

The fusion of action, science-fiction and kung-fu genres became a global phenomenon and grossed more than $460 million worldwide at the box office in 1999. It spawned two direct sequels and a fourth entry in 2021, with the franchise earning about $1.8 billion to date.

While mere mention of The Matrix provoked genuine reflection in him, Keanu excitedly shared that Bill & Ted yielded a priceless friendship with former co-star Alex Winter, while Point Break made him appreciate “the beauty” of the late and “awesome Patrick Swayze”.