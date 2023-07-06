Keir Starmer Speech Interrupted By Climate Protesters Demanding 'No More U-Turns'

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer’s speech on education was interrupted by climate protesters on Thursday morning.

Two people unfurled a banner behind the Labour leader, demanding a “green new deal now” and “no more U-turns”.

The audience of Labour supporters in Kent applauded Starmer as security removed the demonstrators from the stage.

One protester told Starmer: “Stop making U-turns Keir. We need a green new deal right now and you keep making U-turns.”

The other asked: “Which side are the Labour Party on?”

Starmer said: “We are on the side of economy growth.

“Will you just let me please get on with this,” he told the pair. “Will you just let me finish this and I’ll come and talk to you about it.”

The protesters demanded Starmer reinstate his pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green technology.

Labour first unveiled its plan to borrow £28 billion a year to fund the transition from fossil fuels to green industries in 2021.

But last month Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, watered down the flagship pledge, promising instead to “ramp up” to the target, rather than apply it from day one in government.

This morning Starmer told Times Radio he “can’t wait” for Just Stop Oil to stop their “antics”.