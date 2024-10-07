Keir Starmer Angrily Rules Out Israeli Arms Sales Ban As He Calls For End To War

Zarah Sultana(Independent MP): Will he ban all arms sales to Israel... yes or no?



Keir Starmer: No... pic.twitter.com/UhUlOASLHh — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 7, 2024

Keir Starmer has ruled out a complete ban on UK arms sales to Israel - but warned that the Middle East cannot endure another year of war.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the Hamas terror attacks on Israel which killed more than 1,200 innocent civilians, the prime minister insisted the country had the right to defend itself.

But as the death toll continues to rise in Gaza and Lebanon, Starmer urged all sides in the conflict to “step back from the brink” before it is too late.

The government sparked outrage last month by announcing that around 30 arms exports licences to Israel were being suspended, out of a total of around 350.

In the Commons on Monday, independent MP Zarah Sultana called on the PM to go even further.

She said: “In light of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, the violence in the West Bank and invasion of Lebanon, I ask the prime minister if he believes Israel’s right to self defence justifies a death toll, according to research by US medical professionals who work in Gaza, has now surpassed 118,000, as well as the 2,000 people killed in Lebanon.

“Will he do what is morally and legally right and end the government’s complicity in war crimes by banning all arms sales to Israel, including F-35 fighter jets, not just 30 licences. Yes or no?”

The PM replied: “No. But it is a really serious point. Banning all sales would mean none for defensive purposes, on the anniversary of October 7 and days after a huge attack by Iran into Israel, would be the wrong position for this government and I will not take it.”

In a statement marking one year on from the October 7 Hamas attacks, Starmer said: “We support Israel’s right to defend herself against Iran’s aggression in line with international law.”

But he added: “The region cannot endure another year of this.

“Civilians on all sides have suffered too much. All sides must now step back from the brink and find the courage of restraint.”

He said Hamas’ actions on October 7 were supported by Iran, which played a “malign role” in the region, also backing Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and the Yemen-based Houthis.

The prime minister said the first anniversary of the attack was a “day of grief” for the wider Middle East.

“Over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, tens of thousands orphaned, almost two million displaced, facing disease, starvation, desperation, without proper healthcare or shelter.