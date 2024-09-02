The UK Has Suspended Some Arms Sales To Israel

David Lammy and Israel Katz, Israel's foreign minister, following a meeting in Jerusalem last month. Bloomberg via Bloomberg via Getty Images

The UK has suspended some arms exports to Israel after a review found there was “a clear risk” of them being used to break international humanitarian law in Gaza.

Foreign secretary David Lammy told the Commons that around 30 arms exports licences are being suspended, out of a total of around 350.

Advertisement

He said the government had a “legal duty” to review such licences where it is believed that international law could be broken.

Lammy said: “It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

He said the arms sales involved included “equipment that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza”.

The foreign secretary added: “This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo. It targets around 30, approximately of 350 licenses to Israel in total, for items which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza. The rest will continue.”

Advertisement

Lammy - who described himself as “a liberal, progressive Zionist” - also insisted the government’s decision is “not a determination of innocence or guilt” on Israel’s part.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: “This action should have been taken long ago by the previous government, who failed to take any leadership on the matter.

“Liberal Democrats welcome this announcement as a step forward from the government.”

But Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick said it was “shameful gesture politics to appease the hard left”.

“Sir Keir Starmer has put party management first, and Britain’s interests second.