UK Diplomat Resigns In Protest At Government's Arms Sales To Israel

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from Hamad City, following an evacuation order by the Israeli army to leave parts of the southern area of Khan Younis, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. via Associated Press

A British diplomat has reportedly resigned over the UK government’s arms sale to Israel.

In a letter titled “FCDO complicity in War Crimes”, Mark Smith said “there’s no justification for the UK’s continued arms sales to Israel”.

According to Hind Hassan, the journalist who first reported the story, Smith was based at the British Embassy in Dublin and signs off as the second secretary counter-terrorism.

The letter, shared by Hassan on X, reads: “I write to you on my last day in the FCDO with a message I never wanted to send.

“It is with sadness that I resign after a long career in the diplomatic service, however, I can no longer carry out my duties in the knowledge that this Department may be complicit in war crimes.”

Smith added that he is a former penholder on the arms exports licensing assessment in the Middle East and North Africa department.

He claimed each day, it is clear there are “unquestionable examples of war crimes and breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza perpetrated by the State of Israel”.

He said that the attack on Red Crescent ambulances, blocking of humanitarian aid and the destruction of Gaza’s homes all amount to war crimes.

Smith added: “There is no justification for the UK’s continued arms sales to Israel yet somehow it continues.

“I have raised this at every level in the organisation including through an official whistle blowing investigation and received nothing more than ‘thank you we have noted your concerns’.”

He said it was the “opposite of the truth” that the UK has one of the most “robust and transparent” arms export licensing regimes in the world, as ministers often claim.

He said: “I urge you as officers of good conscience to join the many colleagues who have also raised concerns over this issue.

“The FCDO has some of the most brilliant, hard-working and good-hearted people I have ever known and I have been proud to work alongside you.

“I hope that we can look back on history and be proud.”

Full resignation letter from FCDO British diplomat Mark Smith: pic.twitter.com/k9y7varCHC — Hind Hassan (@HindHassanNews) August 16, 2024

The FCDO told HuffPost UK: “This government is committed to upholding international law. We have made clear that we will not export items if they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violations of International Humanitarian Law.

“There is an ongoing review process to assess whether Israel is complying with International Humanitarian Law, which the foreign secretary initiated on day one in office. We will provide an update as soon as that review process has been completed.”

The department does not comment on individual cases.

Smith’s resignation attracted some attention online.

The UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories.

Francesca Albanese said: “I hope that more diplomats will follow the brave lead of Mark Smith and speak up against the enablers of Israel’s atrocities.”

The Public Commercial Services Union, PCS, which represents UK civil servants, also called for a meeting with the Cabinet Office over the war in Gaza and what it means for government employees.