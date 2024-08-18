Foreign Secretary David Lammy Warns Risk Of 'Full-Scale Regional War' In Middle East Is Rising

Foreign secretary David Lammy via Associated Press

David Lammy has warned the “risks of a full-scale regional war are rising” in the Middle East.

Writing in The Observer with his his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne, the foreign secretary discussed the ongoing efforts to negotiate a lasting ceasefire between Hamas and Israel before Iran strikes out, and possibly pulls the whole region into a wider conflict.

Tehran has warned it may retaliate against Israel after two senior militia figures – one in Hamas and one in Hezbollah – were assassinated in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Israel also launched an airstrike into the south of Lebanon on Saturday, killing at least 10 Syrian nationals. Israel claimed it was targeting a Hezbollah weapons depot.

Iran chooses to escalate and hit out at Israel, its allied militia in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen could join in.

In a piece published on Saturday evening, Lammy and Sejourne wrote: “Fighting between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah has intensified.

“Iranian threats of further escalation mean the risks of a full-scale regional war are rising.”

They continued: “We are witnessing a destructive cycle of violence. One miscalculation, and the situation risks spiralling into an even deeper and more intractable conflict.

Advertisement

“This cycle, with its tendency towards escalation, is making progress towards a political solution harder.”

The pair spoke about their first joint UK-France visit in more than a decade to the Middle East last week, explaining that it showed “our commitment to working even more closely together”.

They met with Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, and the Palestinian Authority’s prime minister, Mohammad Mustafa during their trip.

While the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha, Qatar, ended on Friday without any agreement, more negotiations are scheduled for next week.

Despite optimism from the US, Qatar and Egypt about the ceasefire agreements, Hamas are less confident.

Advertisement

Hamas’ political bureau member Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP news agency that it was an “illusion” to say a deal is approaching, saying: “We are not facing a deal or real negotiations but rather the imposing of American diktats.”

In their piece, Lammy and Sejourne called for further ceasefire talks, for the remaining hostages held by Hamas to be freed and for both sides to work towards a two-state solution.

They said the toll of the conflict is “unacceptable”, and pointing out the Gaza has reported its first case of polio in 25 years, added: “Brave healthcare workers across humanitarian organisations are racing to prevent an all-out polio outbreak but they can only start vaccinating if it’s safe to do so.”

They added that it was “never too late for peace”, and an all-out conflict across the region “is in nobody’s interest”, while calling for diplomacy.

“Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences, not least in the undermining current Gaza ceasefire negotiations,” the ministers said. “There can be no delays or excuses. We must all come together.”

Advertisement

“Only a political solution can deliver the peace we so desperately need,” the pair added. “That’s why we want not just a ceasefire in Gaza but why we are urging Israel, Hezbollah and Lebanon to engage with the US-led discussions to resolve their tensions diplomatically, based on the principles set out by UN security council resolution 1701.”

Their warning comes as US secretary of state Antony Blinken has flown to Israel to support a ceasefire deal.

The West has been nervously watching the Middle East ever since the Iran-backed militants of Hamas killed 1,200 people on Israeli soil and took 250 others hostage in October.

Israel immediately declared war, put a blockade on aid going into the Palestinian territory of Gaza and invaded the land.