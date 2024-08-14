Israel Is 'Most Moral Country In The World', UN Ambassador Claims In Dramatic Goodbye Speech

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. via Associated Press

Israel’s ambassador to the UN claimed his state is the “most moral country in the world” during his departure speech on Tuesday.

Gilad Erdan was speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, following a particularly deadly strike from Israel on a school in Gaza.

Erdan – who announced he was stepping down months ago – said: “I have been immensely, immensely, proud to represent my country here.

“The most moral country in the world. The most moral country in the world!”

At this point, he gestured to the Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour, saying: “You listen, Palestinian representative?”

Mansour gestured back at him, pointing to the rest of the room (although that was not entirely clear why).

Erdan continued: “In this warped place, I hope one day you will also see the bias and pervasion of morality here, and I pray that you will see the truth.

“The terrorist organisation that that guy represents here and tyrannical regimes should be condemned, not protected, and Israel should be praised.

“We are today the vanguard of civilisation. We are the vanguard of civilisation! But until then, Am Yisrael Chai. Thank you.”

Aim Yisrael Chai is a Hebrew phrase to convey solidarity, which translates to “the people of Israel live”.

He then got up and left after finishing his speech, although most delegates remained sat in the meeting.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan leaves after speaking during a UN Security Council meeting on Gaza and the situation in Middle East at UN headquarters in New York City on August 13, 2024. KENA BETANCUR via AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s relationship with the UN has become increasingly tense since the Hamas killed 1,200 people on Israeli soil and took approximately 250 others hostage in October.

Israel then declared war, invaded the Palestinian territory of Gaza and imposed a blockade on international aid going into the region. Around 40,000 Palestinians are estimated to have been killed since the war began.

The UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres sparked Israeli fury after saying that Hamas’ attacks “did not happen in a vacuum” and calling for a two-state solution.

On Tuesday, delegates gathered to discuss the Israeli strikes on al-Tabeen school, the UN claims has killed dozens of Palestinians, many of whom are women and children.

Israel was criticised even by its allies such as the UK for the strike, and its ongoing efforts in the Palestinian territory.

The British representative, ambassador James Kariuki, noted there were 17 attacks on schools turned shelters in July, and that “Palestinians have nowhere safe to turn”.

He added that 86% of Gaza is now under evacuation orders, with families being forced to move back and forth with no “safety or security they so desperately need”.

While calling for Hamas to release its remaining Israeli hostages and to stop endangering civilians, Kariuki said it is “horrified by reports of sexual violence and abuse faced by hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisons.”

He said that Israeli ministers have been engaged in “unacceptable rhetoric”, and warned the state to follow international law.

Erdan announced he was stepping back in May after four years in the post and declined an offer to stay in the US as Washington ambassador, citing family considerations.

