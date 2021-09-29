Keir Starmer kicked off his high stakes conference speech with an attack Boris Johnson over the fuel crisis.

The Labour leader attempted to wrest the spotlight away from the factional infighting that has dominated his party’s annual conference in Brighton.

Starmer took aim at the government over the crisis at pumps, just hours after the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted soldiers will be deployed in days.

He said: “If you go outside and walk along the seafront, it won’t be long before you come to a petrol station that has got no fuel.

“Level up? You can’t even fill up.

“Doesn’t that just tell you everything about this government? Ignoring the problem, blaming someone else, then coming up with a half-baked solution.

“Why do we suddenly have a shortage of HGV drivers? Why is there no plan in place?”

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras attempted to paint the PM as a leader without a plan while pitching himself as a principled person.

He told the conference: “The one thing about Boris Johnson that offends everything I stand for is his assumption that the rules don’t apply to him.

“When Dominic Cummings took a trip to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight, Boris Johnson turned a blind eye.

“When Matt Hancock breached his own lockdown rules, Boris Johnson declared the matter closed.

“When I got pinged, I isolated. When Boris Johnson got pinged, he tried to ignore it. That’s not how I do business.”