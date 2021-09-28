Is Keir Starmer Moving The Labour Party To The Centre Ground?

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images Keir Starmer welcomes Louise Ellman back to the Labour Party at their conference in Brighton

“It’s great! We’re finally going in the right direction,” one MP’s member of staff tells HuffPost UK.

Some can barely contain their smiles on Brighton seafront as the Labour Party undergoes a major shift.

There is no doubt this year’s Labour Party conference feels different to the Jeremy Corbyn years.

MPs who avoided the event altogether under the left-wing leader have returned to listen to the speeches and chat to journalists in the bars.

Moderate MPs have a bounce in their step, although privately they admit the party has a long way to go to become electable.

But with conference voting in favour of Keir Starmer’s overhaul of party rules, the transfer of power from the Corbyn regime feels complete.

Here HuffPost UK talks you through some key conference flashpoints as Starmer takes on the Corbynite left and begins what some see as a shift to the centre.

Andy McDonald

Jeremy Corbyn ally Andy McDonald sensationally quit the Labour frontbench in the middle of party conference, accusing Starmer of not honouring “our commitment to socialist policies”.

The MP, who served under Corbyn, claimed the leader’s office had instructed him to argue against a national minimum wage of £15 per hour and against statutory sick pay at the living wage.

However, plenty in Starmer’s camp see McDonald’s resignation as a win and a further step away from the Corbyn years.

Jeremy Corbyn

Corbyn was suspended from the party last year for his response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism.

Despite him being reinstated as a member of the party last November, Starmer has declined to restore the whip meaning Corbyn is still an independent MP.

The former leader has been attending fringe events at party conference including one in which he was heckled by his own brother Piers.

Corbyn also used conference to swipe at his successor in a piece for the i Paper, writing: “So far this week, Labour’s leaders have shown they want to prop up, not challenge that wealth and power.”

Louise Ellman

Former senior Labour MP Louise Ellman, who quit the party over anti-Semitism, announced she had rejoined.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Ellman said she believed under Keir Starmer Labour “once again” had a leader in whom “Britain’s Jews can have trust”.

“Whilst there remains a great deal more to do to tackle anti- Semitism in the party, I am encouraged by the steps already taken and the progress made so far,” she said.

The morning after her announcement, Ellman was pictured with the Labour leader in Brighton and the pair were also spotted drinking coffee in the Hilton hotel.

Rule Changes

In a big win for Starmer, Labour Party conference voted in favour of his plans to overhaul the party’s rules.

The changes will give MPs more of a say in choosing its future leaders and make it harder for members to deselect MPs.

Sir Keir called the changes a “major step” towards Labour winning a general election, having lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, left-wing Momentum group called the changes a “self-inflicted blow to democracy in our party”.

Anti-Semitism

The party backed setting up an independent complaints process for claims of racism in the wake of the anti-Semitism controversy.

Almost three-quarters of delegates backed the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s recommendation that it should set up an independent complaints process for claims of racism.

A statement from the Jewish Labour Movement said: “From day one Keir Starmer has shown the real leadership Jeremy Corbyn never did, in taking concrete steps to tackle anti-Jewish racism, including supporting JLM in delivering training.” The rule changes also helped pave the way for Ellman to return.

Spellar v McCluskey

An exchange between Labour MP John Spellar and union boss Len McCluskey on Channel 4 epitomised the shift taking place in the party.

Spellar, an MP on Labour’s right, was asked if he was getting his party back, and replied: ”They’ve made very considerable progress I’m pleased to say in spite of the best efforts of Momentum who not only lost the election but wanted to carry on losing.”

Left-wing former union boss Len McCluskey said Starmer had been “captured” by the right wing, adding: “Is he a babe in woods or Machiavellian politician, I don’t know yet.”

Policy Announcements

Let’s not forget the announcements coming out of party conference that certainly show a shift in tone.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’ speech put emphasis on spending wisely and did not mention nationalising parts of the economy.

Meanwhile, shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has been pushing their “tough on crime” credentials and promising to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

All eyes will now be on Starmer’s big speech on Wednesday.