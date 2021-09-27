Louise Ellman, the former senior Labour MP who quit the party over anti-Semitism, has rejoined.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Ellman said she believed under Keir Starmer Labour “once again” had a leader in whom “Britain’s Jews can have trust”.

“Whilst there remains a great deal more to do to tackle anti- Semitism in the party, I am encouraged by the steps already taken and the progress made so far,” she said.

“Keir has shown a willingness to confront both the anti-Jewish racists and the toxic culture which allowed anti-Semitism to flourish.

“In beginning the process of stamping out the poison of anti-Semitism, he has demonstrated leadership and, crucially, action. He has my full support.”

Ellman served as the MP for Liverpool Riverside from 1997 to 2019 before resigning.

At the time she said Jeremy Corbyn had allowed anti-Semitism to become “mainstream” in the party. “Jewish members have been bullied, abused and driven out,” she said.