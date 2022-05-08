Keir Starmer Is 'Mr Rules' And Did Not Break Lockdown, Says Lisa Nandy

Durham Police have said they will re-investigate Conservative Party claims the Labour leader breached Covid regulations in April 2021.

At the time of the Durham gathering there was a ban on indoor mixing between households, but there was an exemption for work.

Labour has insisted that the curry was consumed between work events, meaning it was within the rules.

The Mail on Sunday published a memo which showed an hour and 20 minutes had been set aside for “dinner” at Durham Miners Hall, after which the visit was due to end.

Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, told Sky News on Sunday that Starmer had “a bunch of questions to answer” and accused him of “rank double standards” and “complete hypocrisy”.

But Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, told the same broadcaster it was “absurd” to compare the accusations against Starmer to Boris Johnson’s “serial partying”.

She said rather than undermining Starmer’s explanation, the Mail on Sunday report actually showed “exactly” what happened.

“He went on a work visit, he stopped to eat at various times during the day as was factored into the work visit,” she said.