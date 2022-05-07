Political Earthquake In Northern Ireland As Sinn Fein Emerges As Largest Party

The DUP has also said it will refuse to join a new government unless there are major changes to the post-Brexit border arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In February, the DUP’s Paul Givan resigned as first minister in protest at the protocol, meaning O’Neill also automatically lost her post.

Reflecting on his party’s performance shortly after he was re-elected in Lagan Valley, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said one the “key messages...is that unionism simply can’t afford the divisions that exist”.

“The DUP is very much in the game at the moment,” he added.

“I have made it clear we need the government to take decisive action on the protocol. Words are not enough.”