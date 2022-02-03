The DUP has been opposed to the protocol ever since it was introduced as part of the Brexit deal.

In order to avoid a politically sensitive hard border separating Northern Ireland — no longer in the EU — from the republic in the south which remained in the bloc, London and Brussels essentially agreed to move new regulatory and customs processes to the Irish Sea. Northern Ireland has remained in the EU single market for goods, while the region also applies EU customs rules at its ports, even though it is still part of the UK customs territory.

While the protocol honours the integrity of the EU’s single market for goods as well as the Good Friday peace agreement, Unionist parties do not like it because they believe it damages Nothern Ireland’s place in the UK by treating it as a separate entity.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has been engaged in talks with EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic to try and solve issues arising from the protocol, including disrupted trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

However, she has threatened to trigger Article 16, a mechanism under the Brexit deal which allows either side to suspend the agreement if it caused “economic, societal or environmental difficulties”.

There was emotion in Givan’s voice as he said: “Most of all I want to thank my family, especially my wife Emma.

“It’s often those that we are close to in our families that feel the pressure, even more so than those of us in frontline politics.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without their support.”

