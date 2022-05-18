Keir Starmer took a swipe at Rees-Mogg in PMQs on Wednesday BBC/PA

Keir Starmer took aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg on Wednesday as he compared the government efficiency minister to an “overgrown prefect”.

The leader of the opposition was hitting out at the Tories after they voted Labour’s motion for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies on Tuesday evening, when he unexpectedly targeted Rees-Mogg.

Unpacking the large list of people who are in favour of the tax, he pointed out the chairs of Tesco, John Lewis, the education select committee and the old CEO of BP all back the tax. He added: “Even the current BP boss says it wouldn’t discourage investment.”

Then came the unexpected attack, as Starmer said: “And on the other side? The member for North East Somerset – when he’s not sticking notes on people’s desks like some overgrown prefect, he’s dead set against it.”

Rees-Mogg frustrated many civil servants currently working from home, when he left notes on their Whitehall desks which read: “Sorry you were out when I visited. I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon.”

The note prompted an outraged response on social media, adding to the flurry of headlines the controversial minister has triggered.

Despite this burn, Rees-Mogg can be seen smiling along with the rest of the MPs on the front bench at Starmer’s comment.

Rees-Mogg (fourth from the right on the front bench) did smile at Starmer's comment BBC

Starmer then resumed his attack on the prime minister Boris Johnson, asking the Commons: “When is he finally going to get a grip, stand up for the people of Britain and get on the right side of the argument?”

Although the Conservatives voted against the windfall tax on Tuesday, commentators widely believe that the Treasury will bring in such a tax in the near future. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not yet ruled it out.