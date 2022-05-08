Jacob Rees Mogg Suggests Keir Starmer Should Not Have To Resign Over Beergate

“The police obviously have got their job to do. We should let them get on with it but I’m confident no rules were broken.”

The row has reignited bitter divisions in the Labour Party, amid claims a disgruntled former aide had directly contradicted Starmer’s version of events in the Sunday Times.

Shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy has insisted Starmer did not break lockdown rules.

She said: “This is a guy who’s self isolated six times during the pandemic, I don’t know a single other person who did that.

He is Mr Rules, he does not not break the rules, he was the director of public prosecutions, not somebody who goes around tearing up rules when it suits him, in stark contrast to the prime minister.”