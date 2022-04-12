DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been issued fixed penalty notices for breaking lockdown rules, No.10 has announced.

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday afternoon the prime minister and the chancellor had both been fined.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do,” the spokesperson said.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said both Johnson and Sunak “must both resign”.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public,” he said.

Johnson has repeatedly dodged questions over whether he would quit should he be found to have broken his own lockdown laws.

Earlier, Scotland Yard announced it had issued at least 30 more fines related to lockdown breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Met is investigating 12 gatherings, including events attended by the prime minister and the chancellor.