Police Issue 30 More Fines For Downing Street Lockdown Parties

At least 30 more fines for breaches of lockdown laws in Downing Street and Whitehall have been issued, police have announced.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Scotland Yard said it had now made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN).

The first twenty fines related to the partygate scandal were issued two weeks ago.

“The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street continues to progress,” the Met said in a statement. “We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed.”

Police are investigating 12 parties during lockdown, including gatherings attended by Boris Johnson.

No.10 has promised to reveal if the prime minister is handed a fine by police for breaking his own Covid rules.

But Johnson has repeatedly refused to say whether he would resign if he is found to have broken the law.

The revelations that gatherings were held at the top of government in breach of lockdown led to calls from many, including Tory MPs, that Johnson quit.

But the prime minister rebuffed the demands with his allies arguing the war in Ukraine meant it was the wrong time to change prime minister.

One cabinet minister recently said “the world has moved on” on from public anger over the partygate scandal.

But another Tory MP recently told HuffPost UK: “If he doesn’t get fined, he’s got away with it. But if he does, then all bets are off.

“I think there will be resignations from government. If the prime minister breaks the law, then consequences must flow.” Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, said: “These fines expose the shocking scale of the criminality in Boris Johnson’s No.10.”